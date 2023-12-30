George Romero and Stephen King’s E.C. Comics-inspired horror anthology classic Creepshow will be getting a Walmart-exclusive 4k SteelBook release in February 2024.

The 1982 movie directed by Romero and written by King brings five tales of terror with a cast that includes Hal Holbrook, Leslie Nielsen, Ed Harris, Ted Danson, Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Savini, and Tom Atkins.

The movie spawned two sequels, a television series, and will soon become a video game.

The Creepshow 4k SteelBook comes from Shout! Factory, and has all the features of the original 4K Collector’s edition.

Creepshow 4k SteelBook will be released on February 26, 2024. It’s currently listed as sold out on Walmart’s website, but it’s best to keep an eye on availability there and in local outlets in the next few weeks.

Bonus Features for Creepshow 4K SteelBook

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 2023 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

2023 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio: NEW Dolby Atmos Track, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Dolby Atmos Track, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Audio Commentary With Director George A. Romero And Special Make-Up Effects Creator Tom Savini

Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick

Audio Commentary With Composer/First Assistant Director John Harrison And Construction Coordinator Ed Fountain

Audio Interviews With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick, Actor John Amplas, Property Master Bruce Alan Miller, And Make-up Effects Assistant Darryl Ferrucci

Mondo Macabre – A Look At Mondo’s Various Creepshow Posters With Mondo Co-Founder Rob Jones And Mondo Gallery Events Planner Josh Curry

Collecting Creepshow – A Look At Some Of The Original Props And Collectibles From The Film With Collector Dave Burian

The Colors Of Creepshow – A Look At The Restoration of Creepshow With Director Of Photography Michael Gornick

Into The Mix – An Interview With Sound Re-recordist Chris Jenkins

Still Galleries – Poster And Lobby Cards, Movie Posters, Color Stills, Special Effects Makeup, Behind The Scenes

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):