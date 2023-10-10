Dread Central video game publishing arm DreadXP will be unveiling a first look at its video game adaptation of the horror anthology Creepshow later this month at the Indie Horror Showcase.

Creepshow Goes Digital Again

First revealed last year, Darkstone Digital (creator of 2022 indie horror hit The Mortuary Assistant) and DreadXP are creating a game based on the Shudder television show version of Creepshow that horror FX legend Greg Nicotero leads.

It’s likely to follow a similar format to DreadXP’s Dread X Collection series, where several indie horror game developers create short experiences for an anthology title.

Nicotero has been keen to see the series expand into different mediums, as the show has now clocked up four seasons on AMC’s horror streaming platform Shudder. It also received a comic book adaptation of Skybound (Invincible, The Walking Dead).

Of course, one of the most exciting parts of this is that Creepshow itself was first devised as a cinematic homage to the E.C. comics of the 1950s and was created by two titans of terror in the form of Stephen King and Dawn of the Dead director George A. Romero. Together, they spawned three films, which Nicotero worked on. The original Creepshow is a classic slice of gaudy horror anthology goodness, and even the first sequel provides some genuine highlights.

The Indie Horror Showcase, presented by DreadXP, HorrorVisuals, and The Mix, will premiere on October 19, 10 AM PT, and that’s when we’ll get our first taste of Creepshow: The Game alongside more indie horror game goodness.