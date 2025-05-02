The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire County Councils, after taking dozens of seats from the Conservatives across England.

The Lib Dems have won more than 140 new seats, almost entirely from the Conservatives, with more than 340 councillors elected on Thursday.

They are also the largest party on Devon County Council which is now under no overall control – and made major gains in areas such as Shropshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey claimed “people are putting their trust in us, they know we deliver for local people and their communities”.