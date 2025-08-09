A Crew Dragon spacecraft returned four people from the International Space Station Aug. 9 as NASA weighs how long the next crew will stay there.
The post Crew-10 splashes down off California coast appeared first on SpaceNews.
A Crew Dragon spacecraft returned four people from the International Space Station Aug. 9 as NASA weighs how long the next crew will stay there.
The post Crew-10 splashes down off California coast appeared first on SpaceNews.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co