Firefighters in Ventura County were battling two brush fires Monday night.

The Howe fire, the larger blaze, had blackened about 40 acres and was burning in steep terrain south of the unincorporated town of Piru in the area around the Santa Clara River. Helicopters were already at the scene, making drops on the flames.

Air tankers and additional helicopters had been called in to help, the Ventura County Fire Department said, and “140 firefighters are on scene or en route.”

The Howe fire was first reported at about 6:20 p.m. Monday near Torrey Canyon and East Guiberson roads, south of the river. Mild winds were expected to send smoke to the east, county officials said.

About 16 miles to the southwest, firefighters had contained the Maria fire by Monday evening, also along the river bottom, south of Santa Paula.

The Maria fire burned about 15 acres, and about 140 firefighters were involved in the firefight, along with three helicopters and one dozer.

The fire was first reported around 3:20 p.m. and was initially reported at 5 acres. Firefighters declared the fire contained at 7 p.m. but said crews “will continue conducting clean-up operations through the evening.”