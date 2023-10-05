Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on 5 October with trophy-holders England taking on New Zealand at the 134,000-capacity stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first match will see a repeat of the thrilling super-over final in 2019 which England won at Lord’s on the final ball. It was a final that few could forget, and it was England who won their first ever 50-over World Cup title.

India are one of the favourites as tournament hosts, despite having not won the trophy for over a decade – in fact they did not make the final in either of the last two tournaments. Their first match will be worth the wait of an extra few days when they take on Australia on 8 October in Chennai.

The Cricket World Cup is a unique tournament with all 10 sides playing against each other in a round-robin format with the top four sides qualifying straight into the semi-finals.

Cricket World Cup 2023

Which cities will matches be held in?

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Chennai, Hyderabad

When is the Cricket World Cup final?

The final will take place on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.