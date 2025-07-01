Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami faced a setback in his divorce case as the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the pacer to pay an alimony of Rs 4 lakh per month to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. The order, issued by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, directed Shami to pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month for Jahan’s personal maintenance and Rs 2.5 lakh towards the care and expenses of their minor daughter, Times Now reported.

The judgement has been made following an appeal from Jahan against a 2018 order by the Alipore Court in Kolkata, which had directed Shami to pay her Rs 50,000 per month and an additional Rs 80,000 for their daughter’s expenses.

Jahan, at the time, had sought Rs 10 lakh a month, including Rs 7 lakh for herself and Rs 3 lakh for her daughter. However, her ask was dismissed by the lower court.

During the appeal, Jahan’s legal team argued that Shami’s financial circumstances could support a higher alimony amount. According to his income tax return for the financial year 2021, Shami’s annual income was approximately Rs 7.19 crore, which is around Rs 60 lakh per month.

Jahan claimed her combined monthly expenses, including those for her daughter, exceeded Rs 6 lakh.

The High Court took these arguments into consideration and said, “In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner no.1 (wife) and Rs 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just, fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both petitioners.” The court also said Shami may voluntarily contribute additional amounts towards his daughter’s educational or other future needs.The High Court further questioned the basis of the lower court’s judgement, highlighting that it was unclear on what grounds the Alipore Court had awarded significantly lower sums.

The revised order noted that the earlier judgement required correction, particularly given Shami’s substantial earnings and the fact that Jahan has not remarried and lives alone with her daughter.

Hasin Jahan is a former model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders and married Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015.

However, their relationship turned bitter in 2018 when Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and match-fixing. She also alleged that he had stopped providing financial support for the household.

Currently, the Indian pacer is recovering from an injury and missed the five-match Test series in England due to fitness issues. He was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami played a key role in helping India win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

