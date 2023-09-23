Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys demand new trial over allegations of jury tampering
Thousands of true crime enthusiasts, top investigators, media personalities and survivors have travelled to Orlando, Florida, to take part in this weekend’s CrimeCon 2023 conference.
The Independent is on-the-ground at the event which includes talks with Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh; and Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader.
The Murdaugh attorneys revealed during appearances at the convention that the family is out of money to pay for a second trial, though the lawyers offered to continue pro bono.
Additionally, during a Q&A session, the Murdaugh attorneys hinted they may have identified a potential alternative suspect in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Meanwhile, murder victim Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt thanked internet sleuths for bringing awareness to her daughter’s case.
“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.
ICYMI: What does CrimeCon offer?
The three-day-long conference offers various panels, immersive experiences and the chance to rub elbows with the greatest minds in the true crime genre.
Special guests will speak on a variety of topics including forensics, criminology, victimology, DNA, and more. There are experts leading the sessions who are educated in their field and will provide the latest developments.
Investigators who have cracked decades-old cold cases reveal their secrets about their process. Families of victims and survivors of crime will share their stories, many seeking justice and the support of the true crime community.
Andrea Blanco24 September 2023 00:00
Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz dubbed CrimeCon’s mayor
The beloved journalist spoke at the panel, Beyond the Headlines: Examining the Aftermath of Carlee Russell’s Fake Disappearance. Curiously, attendees at the event have been referring to Mr Mankiewicz as “CrimeCon’s mayor.”
Ms Russell made headlines across the country after she disappeared on 13 July following a 911 in which she claimed she had seen a toddler walking on the side of an Alabama interstate. But by the time police arrived at the scene, neither Ms Russell nor the toddler were anywhere to be found.
Ms Russell’s story was later debunked by police and she was charged.
Andrea Blanco23 September 2023 23:00
Missing geologist Daniel Robinson’s family at CrimeCon 2023
Mr Robinson, who graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in archaeology, disappeared on 23 June 2021 after seeming disoriented on a work site and ostensibly driving off into the desert with no explanation.
His behaviour had been slightly off in the weeks before his disappearance but there has been no sign of him since; the geologist’s car was recovered nearly a month after he vanished, along with his phone, wallet, keys and clothes he was last seen wearing.
Mr Robinson’s sister and his father David Robinson have a table at the crime convention and are giving out flyers with information about the missing geologist’s case/
Andrea Blanco23 September 2023 22:20
Special CrimeCon campaign raises nearly $9K for Gabby Petito Foundation
The foundation was created by Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, and Joe and Tara Petito, to turn the family’s tragedy into purpose.
The purpose is to spread awareness of domestic violence’s warning signs and assist organisations that provide immediate, tangible help to survivors, according to the campaign.
The Gabby Petito Foundation is CrimeCon’s CLUE Award recipient for the event’s Crimefighter of the Year award.
Andrea Blanco23 September 2023 21:50
BTK killer’s daughter reveals what she discussed with her father in prison
Kerri Rawson confronted her father Dennis Rader also known as BTK, after it was announced that he was being investigated in at least two cases years after he was convicted of 10 murders.
Ms Rawson, who is an advocate for victims and survivors, said she went in calm, then also pushed to talk about his crimes.
She said her father pushed her to talk about the Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger. They also discussed the two cases Rader is being of of, including Cynthia Kinney, who went missing 1976 from a laundromat.
Ms Rawson said she told her father, “I love you but this is out of my hands…”
“If you haven’t done anything wrong, I’ll make sure to do everything I can to protect you. But if you did, I’ll come back and nail you to the wall,” Ms Rawson said. “He’s been playing games for years, with me, and with you…”
Ms Rawson also called out true crime fans in the audience for writing letters to her father.
Andrea Cavallier 23 September 2023 21:29
Kerri Rawson receives standing ovation as she takes stage at CrimeCon
BTK killer’s daughter Kerri Rawson took the stage on Saturday to talk about her father.
The massive ballroom at the Orlando hotel was packed, with nearly every seat taken.
She recently announced that she’s been working with investigators in various states to help them take a fresh look at cases that could be connected to her father, according to her website.
On the Surviving the Survivor podcast, she said that be confronted her father for the first time in 18 years, visiting him twice in prison.
Andrea Cavallier 23 September 2023 20:41
Kerri Rawson opens up about being notified of father’s murders
BTK killer Dennis Rader’s daughter Kerri Rawson is one of the speakers at CrimeCon 2023, which is taking place in Orlando this weekend.
Ms Rawson, a New York Times bestseller author who has previously spoken to The Independent about several high-profile crime cases, opened up about her journey of coming to terms with her father’s crimes and finding purpose in her work.
“18 years ago I didn’t think I would survive the night after being notified my dad was BTK,” Ms Rawson tweeted on Saturday. “9 years ago I started blasting out my heart to the world. Today, I speak with Joel Waldman @PodcastSTS & Laura Ingle @lauraingle about the current cold case investigations into my father.”
Andrea Blanco23 September 2023 20:20
Parents of murder victims join CrimeCon 2023 to talk about their love one’s stories
Parents of the victims in high-profile cases have come together at CrimeCon, honouring the lives of their loved ones and sharing their journey through the unimaginable tragedies they’ve experienced.
Slain Gabby Petito’s mom Nichole Schmidt and missing Daniel Robinson’s father shared a selfie on Twitter.
Ms Schmidt led efforts to hold Brian Laundrie and his family accountable after her daughter went missing before he was found dead by suicide. Meanwhile, Mr Robinson has advocated for more awareness for his son’s case and continues to do so more than two years after he vanished.
Andrea Blanco23 September 2023 20:00
Gabby Petito’s mom in tears as she thanks CrimeCon fans for their support
Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and her step-parents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, took the stage at CrimeCon 2023 for a powerful session about domestic violence, “Missing White Woman Syndrome,” as they took the audience through what they went through since Gabby was killed.
It was Petito’s posts that inspired enormous interest in the case and were seized on by an army of online sleuths who joined the effort to help locate Petito when she was first declared missing. They pored over her Instagram posts, searching for any inconsistencies, clues or possible causes for concern.
While law enforcement was searching for Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie in Florida on 19 September 2021, investigators announced they had located a body believed to be that of Petito in the eastern portion of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The discovery was aided by another travel YouTuber who spotted Petito’s van in a video they had been editing.
“It’s thanks to all of you that we found her,” Nichole Schmidt said on Saturday.
Andrea Cavallier 23 September 2023 19:19
Father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson travels to second CrimeCon to spead awareness about son’s disappearance
David Robinson, the father of missing geologist Daniel Robinson, has a goal of handing out every one of his flyers at CrimeCon 2023 in Orlando this weekend to spread awareness of his son’s disappearance, Andrea Cavallier reports from Florida.
But his ultimate goal is to find his son. Daniel Robinson was last spotted on 23 June as he was leaving a worksite in the Arizona desert at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye – 35 miles west of of Phoenix.
On 19 July, a rancher found Robinson’s busted vehicle – a 2017 Jeep Renegade – in a ravine three miles away. His keys, clothes, boots, and cellphone were also found. According to a crash report, the vehicle sped up just before the crash.
The case has been worked by Buckeye Police, but Mr Robinson said he wants his son’s case turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where it can get the attention it needs.
Mr Robinson has never given up the fight for his son, and hired a private investigator who he says uncovered new information in the case.
The investigator found that Daniel’s vehicle had 11 additional miles on it after the airbags had been deployed and had been cranked 46 times.
Andrea Cavallier23 September 2023 18:56