That’s exactly what director Jim Loach (The Tower, Save Me, Endeavour) does in Criminal Record’s opening scene, which sees Hegarty moonlighting as chauffeur for a loaded couple who are thrilled by his gruesome stories of life on the force. Is Hegarty a white nationalist who takes bungs from the criminal world, or is he true blue and about to throw cuffs on them? You decide.

Criminal Record isn’t based on a true story, but the findings of the 2023 Louise Casey report into institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Metropolitan Police show that it’s no fantasy. If Hegarty is found to have been part of a racist cover-up that coerced a confession from an innocent man, it wouldn’t so much be fiction as fictionalised fact.

Cush Jumbo (Stay Close, The Good Fight, The Good Wife) as DS Lenker thinks that she has the facts, and Hegarty’s measure. His under-his-breath reference to the convicted murderer he put away being a “poor man’s OJ” sets off her inner trip wire, which was stretched taught by a career in the police both as a woman, and a woman of colour. Lenker is shown to have reliable instincts during her investigations, so when this particular instinct about Hegarty is backed up by no-nonsense social worker Sonya Singh (Aysha Kala), it’s game on.

The crime thriller game in Criminal Record is solid. It’s bleak, violent and pacy, and able to conjure peaks of real genre tension alongside the character-based storytelling. In the closing minutes of episode one, Jenker responds to an emergency call that’ll straighten your spine, and there’s a fight in the enclosed space of a lift where you’ll feel every kick.

The real interest here though, is in the drama’s investigation of two differing perspectives: both British police officers, but one white, male and in his sixties; the other dual heritage, female and in her thirties. He’s in power and she’s kicking against the pricks. As she tries to solve the case he wants to be left well alone, how will their contrasting backgrounds shape their approach to the job, and who, ultimately, will prosper? The context of modern policing isn’t ignored either, with a rightfully sceptical eyebrow raised at government promises of “root and branch reform”, and a pragmatic take on the utility of professional standards.

It’s a strong, well-cast premise that was developed for these particular leads (Capaldi is married to exec producer Elaine Collins, who previously brought Vera and Shetland to screen), and with their input. That might explain its sharp portrayal of everyday racism as experienced by a woman of Lenker’s background. She and her white psychiatrist husband (Stephen Campbell-Moore) discuss privilege, and anger, and disagree over why their 12-year-old dual heritage son seems to get more than his share of referee intervention on his football squad.