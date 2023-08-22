The “person of interest” – named as NP252 – had a substantial criminal record, including convictions for assault. He died in 2002. Just two weeks after Mr Dye’s death he was accused of assaulting a German tourist in Sydney.

Police in New South Wales were criticised for failing to carry out DNA testing at the time.

Meg O’Brien, assisting counsel at the inquiry, said the failure to do so was extraordinary.

“It is plainly unsatisfactory that this evidence has lain untouched for nearly 30 years without being found or subjected to testing,” she said.

Richard Cobden, a close friend of Mr Dye, said the brutal murder was homophobic.

“I think there’s no doubt in my mind that it was, in fact, a hate crime. He was in a gay precinct at the height of when it was a gay precinct, we’re talking back in 1993.

“And there’s no question that the gangs that are roaming the back streets of those hours were looking for gay people to bash. He was beaten because he was a gay man out late at night.”