Roasted Chickpeas makes a great protein packed healthy snack for all ages. Roasted chickpeas is so easy to make and irresistibly crispy and delicious. Let us learn to make roasted chickpeas with step by step pictures and video.

This crispy and crunchy roasted chickpeas makes a healthy snack to munch on, perfect for kids snack box too. Did I forget to say?! there are so number of ways to season roasted chickpeas so be creative and add your favorite seasoning to this healthy snack.

What is Roasted Chickpeas?

Chickpeas or Garbanzo beans is a type of legume popularly called as ‘Channa’ in India. They are available in 3 varieties white, black and green. Roasted Chickpeas is made by first soaking chickpeas overnight or at least for 8 hours then pressure cooking it until done, roasting it in oven until crisp then tossing it with your favorite spices.

This snack tastes great on its own or you can add them to your favorite salad or porridge for that extra crunch. If you like chickpeas then this snack is just for you. You can munch it as such or can add it to your soups, stews, Buddha bowl, sandwiches, salads etc.

This has become my recent addictive snack and as its healthy it is a win win for me. Even better as they are healthy vegan snack. These are inexpensive, healthy, versatile and easy to make.

You can use canned chickpeas or raw chickpeas for making this snack. If you have canned chickpeas in hand then this snack comes together in just few minutes. The seasoning can be adjusted as per your liking. This is such a satisfying protein packed snack, tastes great too.

Roasted Chickpeas Video





Roasted Chickpeas Ingredients

Chickpeas – You can use canned chickpeas which is precooked or use the raw variety. If using raw variety you need to soak and cook it before toasting it in oven.

– You can use canned chickpeas which is precooked or use the raw variety. If using raw variety you need to soak and cook it before toasting it in oven. Oil – I used olive oil as it lends a great flavor to this snack. However any neutral cooking oil can be used.

– I used olive oil as it lends a great flavor to this snack. However any neutral cooking oil can be used. Salt – You can use sea salt or regular cooking salt too.

– You can use sea salt or regular cooking salt too. Seasoning – I have used pepper powder, cayenne pepper powder, smoked paprika powder and garlic powder. You can choose your favorite seasoning.

How to make roasted chickpeas Step by Step

1.Soak 1/2 cup chickpeas in water for 8 hours or overnight.

2.After 8 hours rinse it well and drain water. Add it to pressure cooker.

3.Add water till immersing level.

4.Pressure cook for 4 whistles. Switch off.

5.Let pressure release by itself.

6.Drain water completely.

7.Spread it on a kitchen towel, dab it to absorb excess moisture. Set aside for minimum 30 minutes.

8.Now transfer it to a bowl add 1 tablespoon olive oil.

9.Mix it well.

10.Spread it on a baking tray with parchment paper lined.

11.Bake in preheated oven at 220 deg C for 25-30 minutes or until crisp and golden. Give a quick stir in between for even roasting. Pop one in your mouth to check it it is done but be careful as it will be hot.

12.Transfer this to a bowl. Add salt to taste, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper powder,1/4 teaspoon pepper powder and 1 teaspoon garlic powder.

13.Give a quick mix.

Store in a clean airtight container.

Expert Tips

Soaking – Soaking chickpeas for 8 hours is needed. You can soak in hot water to fasten the process but needs at least 6 hours.

– Soaking chickpeas for 8 hours is needed. You can soak in hot water to fasten the process but needs at least 6 hours. Cooking – You can either pressure cook chickpeas or cook it in instant pot.

– You can either pressure cook chickpeas or cook it in instant pot. Drying – Drain water completely after cooking chickpeas then dry it to remove excess moisture for at least 30 minutes. If there is moisture roasted chickpeas will not be crispy.

– Drain water completely after cooking chickpeas then dry it to remove excess moisture for at least 30 minutes. If there is moisture roasted chickpeas will not be crispy. Roasting – Roasting in oven in high temperature for the required amount of time gives crispy roasted chickpeas.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Serve it as a tea time snack or add it your salads, stews, porridge etc.

Store in an airtight container in room temperature to retain crispness and freshness. Do not refrigerate it.

FAQS

1.Can I make roasted chickpeas without oven?

Yes you can. Follow the same steps and instead of roasting it in oven roast it in a iron pan in medium heat until crisp and golden then proceed with the remaining steps.

2.Can I use canned chickpeas?

Yes you can use canned chickpeas for this recipe or raw chickpeas and cook it from the scratch as I have made.

3.Mine did not turn out crispy, why?

If there is moisture in the chickpeas while baking it will reduce the crispness so always make sure to remove excess moisture before baking.

4.Can I add the spices and then roast in oven?

No I would not recommend adding spices and baking as there are high chances for the spices to get burnt while baking. So it is always better to add spices and toss it after baking.

