Cristiano Ronaldo has ended speculation regarding his future by confirming he will remain at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s contract with the Saudi Pro League club expires on June 30.

The Portugal captain said he had been courted by clubs participating in the Club World Cup but after winning the UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal on Sunday he clarified: “Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes.”

Al Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition to retain the services of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Reports claimed Ronaldo, 40, had received a lucrative offer from an unnamed Brazilian club while he was also a reported target of Al Nassr’s Saudi rivals Al Hilal.

Ronaldo even hinted last month he could leave the club after Al Nassr’s season-ending match at Al Fateh, posting on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to extend his stay with Al Nassr. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi outfit in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United, finished for a second straight season as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League. He scored 25 league goals this season but Al Nassr finished a disappointing third and missed out on a spot in next season’s prestigious AFC Champions League.

Despite scoring 99 goals in 105 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has missed out on major trophies, winning only the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since his arrival. He did, however, lift his third title with Portugal on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal to help Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s final.

The former Real Madrid star had previously captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship and 2019 Nations League.

“Winning for Portugal is always special,” Ronaldo said. “I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It’s tears. It’s duty done and a lot of joy.”