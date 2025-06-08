Al Nassr and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday he did not plan to play at the Club World Cup in the United States, despite being courted by clubs participating in the expanded 32-team tournament.

Speculation over the 40-year-old’s future intensified last month when FIFA president Gianni Infantino said discussions were underway about Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of the month, playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al Nassr failing to qualify.

Al Nassr’s sporting director Fernando Hierro said last month they were negotiating with Ronaldo over a contract extension but faced competition from a host of clubs eager to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo himself added to the uncertainty after Al Nassr’s season-ending match at Al Fateh, posting on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains undecided. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Asked about the possibility of signing for another club in the coming days in order to play at the Club World Cup later this month, Ronaldo told reporters: “It’s irrelevant, at the moment it doesn’t make sense to talk about things other than the national team.

“There has been plenty of contact [from clubs], I see things that make sense, others that don’t. You can’t go to all of them [clubs], you have to think short, medium and long term.

“It’s something that’s practically decided on my part, which is not to go to the Club World Cup, but I’ve had plenty of invitations.”

On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored the winner as Portugal beat Germany 2-1 to go into the Nations League final, where they will face Spain.

Many have labelled Sunday’s final as a face-off between Ronaldo and 17-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal but the Portuguese forward said he did not see it as such.

“It’s always been like that, whenever I’ve played football, whenever I’ve played a big game it’s always been Cristiano against this one, against that one,” he said.

“It’s been 20-something years and it’s still the same, it doesn’t keep me up at night anymore, it’s a normal thing. They’re completely different generations, a generation that’s starting out, another that’s finishing, which is my case.

“In reality it’s not like that, it’s a team against a team. It will always be like that… What I want most is for Portugal to be at a good level, confident that things can go well, that we can play a great game and win against a very good team, possibly the best in the world.”