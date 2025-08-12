After eight years of dating, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez are engaged, Rodriguez revealed on Instagram Monday.

The caption translated to English reads: “Yes, I do. In this and all my lives.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have four children together — twins Eva Maria and Mateo (born in 2017 via surrogacy), Alana (born in 2017) and Bella (born in 2022). Tragically, Bella’s twin brother died in 2022.

The couple also parents Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (born in 2010).

Rodriguez’s post was tagged to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr FC. The star Portuguese forward had 25 goals in 30 Saudi Pro League matches for the club last season.