Botafogo coach Renato Paiva said “you can’t say no to a star like that” when asked about reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to join his team ahead of the Club World Cup.

Paiva’s side, along with other Brazilian teams Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras, will take part in the tournament to be held in the United States from June 14 until July 13.

Marca reported on Sunday that Cristiano Ronaldo has received a tempting offer from an unnamed Brazilian club that would grant the Al Nassr captain the possibility of playing at the Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract expires on June 30. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Asked about those reports, Paiva laughed and told a news conference: “Christmas is only in December … But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that. I don’t know anything. I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

Paiva then hinted that the only person who could answer that question is Botafogo’s American owner John Textor.

“This question needs to be asked in another language,” he said.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Al Nassr, who will finish the season without a trophy, are not one of the 32 teams that will compete at the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo, who turned 40 on Feb. 5, has yet to sign a new deal with Al Nassr with his current contract expiring on June 30.

The Portugal captain and five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 33 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions this season for the Saudi club.