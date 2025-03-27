Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be a character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. SNK

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his latest foray into the world of entertainment will see him included as a playable character in a new video game that is set to hit the market next month.

Ronaldo, 40, revealed on Instagram that he will be part of the roster in the new “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” game which sees the classic Japanese arcade franchise resurrected for the first time in 26 years.

The first installment in the “Fatal Fury” franchise was released in 1991 on the Neo-Geo system and helped pave the way for the gamut of popular fighting games that emerged throughout the 1990s.

The classic “Fatal Fury” game also spawned 11 sequels over the course of the decade ending with the launch of “Mark of the Wolves” in 1999, before laying dormant for over a quarter of a century. However, original creators SNK have revived the franchise with the impending release of “City of the Wolves”, which is set to debut on April 24.

As part of the pre-launch hype, SNK have revealed that Ronaldo will be appearing as a playable character in “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appearing clad in kit and boots, along with his famed No. 7 number and captain’s armband.

Voiced by actor Juan Felipe Sierra, Ronaldo’s character uses a glowing blue ball to inflict flamboyant football-style attacks on his opponents, including step-overs, sliding tackles and overhead kicks.

His special finishing move appears to consist of a trademark full-throttle set piece which sees Ronaldo charge toward the dead ball and simply smack it against the midriff of his adversary from close range as if he were stationed in the defensive wall — which feels like an incredibly lifelike touch.

After vanquishing his foe, Ronaldo of course then celebrates by leaping into the air and hitting the “SUI!” amid a billowing cloud of electrical sparks.

It should perhaps be noted that “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” isn’t the first video game that Ronaldo has appeared in. Indeed, who could possibly forget 2015’s “Ronaldo & Hugo: Superstar Skaters” which saw the then-Real Madrid star team up with a skateboarding troll to defeat their nemesis, Paparazzi Pete.

Anybody? No? Just us? Okay then.