Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, scored his first two goals for Portugal’s under-15 side in Sunday’s 3-2 victory against Croatia.

The result allowed Portugal to win the Vlatko Markovic international tournament that was played in Croatia this week.

In just his fourth appearance for Portugal’s U15 side, the Al Nassr academy forward started and struck the opener in the 13th minute with a beautiful left-footed finish.

The 14-year-old, wearing the No. 7 jersey, then copied his father’s famous “SIU” celebration.

He added his second before half-time with a close-range header before being replaced in the 54th minute.

Portugal’s Football Federation celebrated Ronaldo Júnior’s goals by writing on Instagram: “The first SIUUUU of Cristiano Jr. for Portugal!”

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, is the men’s all-time international goalscorer, with 136 since making his debut with Portugal in 2003.