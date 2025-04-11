Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the studio is already working on its first film. Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined forces with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn to launch an independent film studio.

The UR•Marv studio said in a statement it will focus on “embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition”.

“And action! I’m excited to announce UR•MARV, my new film studio with Matthew Vaughn, and can’t wait to tell you about our first movie. Coming soon!” Ronaldo said in a post on Instagram.

“Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport — and they both love a good story,” said a studio statement posted on Ronaldo’s X account.

Vaughn, 54, is best known for producing Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch while also directing, producing and co-writing the “Kingsman” franchise.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him — he’s a real-life superhero,” Vaughn said in the same statement.

Ronaldo, who has captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and won five Ballon d’Or awards, is excited about the new project.

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business,” the Al Nassr captain said.

Through UR•Marv, Ronaldo and Vaughn have already produced and financed two action films together and are to start a third in the same series.

“They look forward to announcing the first release soon,” the studio statement added.

Ronaldo, who turned 40 on Feb. 5, ventured into the audio visual sector in 2023 when he became a shareholder of Portuguese media conglomerate Medialivre, although he already has a significant digital influence.

A former star of Real Madrid and Manchester United, he has more than one billion followers across all social media platforms.

Ronaldo has 651 million followers on Instagram, 171m on Facebook, 115.2m on X and 74.5m on YouTube.

He launched his YouTube channel, “UR Cristiano” in August 2024, becoming the fastest channel to hit 1 million subscribers.

A recent detailed study done by the Portuguese Institute of Administration and Marketing (IPAM) revealed that Ronaldo’s brand value in 2025 stands at a record €850m.

“This milestone marks a growth of 325% since 2020 and highlights CR7’s constant ability to reinvent himself and consolidate his position as one of the world’s most valuable personal brands,” the study said.