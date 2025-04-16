Carlos Tevez wants former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to take part in his farewell game in Buenos Aires.

While a date has not been set, Tevez, who retired from football in 2022 after a successful career in the Premier League and Serie A, has begun to plan for the big day.

In an interview with Olga, Tevez said: “Yes, I’m going to do it [farewell game]. I probably will do it. We just have to figure out when. It’s not easy.”

Carlos Tevez played with Lionel Messi for Argentina. PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Asked if Messi and Ronaldo, who have won a combined 13 Ballon d’Ors, would play on different teams in the farewell game, Tevez said: “We’ll get them together.”

The farewell game is most likely to be played at Boca’s home, La Bombonera stadium.

When asked about convincing Ronaldo, the ex-Boca Juniors star said: “I’ll go get him myself.”

Tevez played together with Messi in Argentina’s national team from 2005 until 2015.

Alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, Tevez won six titles, including two Premier League trophies and one Champions League.

Tevez, 41, says has kept in touch with both football icons.

Since hanging up his boots, Tevez has coached Argentinian sides Rosario Central and Independiente but is now without a club.