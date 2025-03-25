Cristiano Ronaldo has said had no doubt that Portugal would progress to the UEFA Nations League semifinals even after missing a penalty on Sunday.

The Portugal captain saw his early spot-kick saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but his side still managed to claim a 5-2 win after extra-time in Lisbon.

The outcome saw Portugal progress 5-3 on aggregate to set up a semifinal clash with Germany.

“I felt that even after missing the penalty — [it happens] only to those who try — we would progress in the tie,” Ronaldo told reporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed an early penalty in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League victory over Denmark. Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“That’s what happened. It was a spectacular night, Portugal played very well; scoring five goals against Denmark is not easy at all. We all deserve congratulations: the players, those who were at the stadium, all the Portuguese. We are all in the same boat and it was very important to progress to the final four.”

Ronaldo, who is the men’s all-time leading scorer in international football with 136 goals and holds the world record for most appearances at 219, made amends for his penalty miss on Sunday by scoring his team’s second.

The Al Nassr star had been very critical of Portugal’s performance in last Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Denmark in the opening leg in Copenhagen but was quick to rally his teammates.

“There are games like that, there are bad days,” Ronaldo, 40, said after that defeat. “I didn’t play at all, the team didn’t play at all, but it’s part of life. I want to leave the [Lisbon’s] Alvalade Stadium with my head held high.”

Portugal left with their heads held high on Sunday with Francisco Trincão scoring a brace and Gonçalo Ramos hitting the back of the net in extra time.

Portugal, who lifted the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019, have won 20 and lost just four of their 28 games under coach Roberto Martinez.