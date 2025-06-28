Cristiano Ronaldo said that the Saudi Pro League is already one of the top five leagues in the world, after the Portuguese international renewed his contract with Al Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club announced on Thursday that Ronaldo had signed a two-year contract that would keep him at the club past his 42nd birthday.

“Of course, we [the Saudi Pro League] are still improving but I believe that in this moment that we are in top five [leagues in the world] already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time and we have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time,” Ronaldo said in a video posted by Al Nassr on X.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

“I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don’t understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world].

“I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about.”

Ronaldo also embraced Saudi Arabia as host for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project — not just the next two years but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever.”

Cristian Ronaldo has fully endorsed the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup. Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Portugal captain added that his aim in staying at Al Nassr was to win a major trophy with the Riyadh-based side after failing to land silverware since arriving at the end of 2022.

“My goal, it’s always to win something important for Al Nassr. And of course I still believe in that” Ronaldo added.

“This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia”.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

Ronaldo is also eyeing the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

Prior to signing his new deal, speculation over the 40-year-old’s plans intensified last month when FIFA President Gianni Infantino said discussions were underway about Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al Nassr failing to qualify.

However, he said preferred to take a rest rather than play in the revamped tournament in the United States.

“I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year,” he said.

“I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything,” he added.

“And of course, to be in this club, which I love”.

Ronaldo scored for Portugal in the Nations League final against Spain earlier this month, with the game ending 2-2 before his side went on to beat the European champions on penalties.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.