Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr to extend his stay in the Saudi Pro League.

“A new chapter begins,” Ronaldo posted on social media. “Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

Ronaldo arrived in Al Nassr on a 2½-year contract soon after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That made him the highest-paid athlete in the world and he has topped the list for the past three years, according to Forbes.

At the age of 40, Ronaldo’s estimated total earnings are around $275 million.

He has shown few signs of slowing down, with the forward leading Portugal to a second UEFA Nations League title this month when they beat neighbors Spain in the final.

Ronaldo is also eyeing the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal to take his tally to 932.

His arrival in Saudi Arabia opened the floodgates for several high-profile players based in Europe to make the switch to the SPL, such as Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

Although Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al Nassr, he has been unable to guide them to the SPL title, with their best finish being runners-up in 2022-23 and 2023-24. They finished third last season.

Al Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro said in May that the club was keen for Ronaldo to sign a new deal to remain at the Jeddah-based side and suggested that Al Nassr faced competition for the Portuguese superstar’s signature.

Hierro’s words came after Ronaldo hinted that the season finale at Al-Fateh was his last appearance for Al Nassr.

But in signing a new deal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has dispelled any notion that he might be looking to join the seventh professional club of his storied career.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.