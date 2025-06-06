Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr were among the models for the new kit at launch. adidas

Real Madrid will walk out at the first game of the Club World Cup — vs. Saudi team Al Hilal on June 18 — wearing a new adidas home kit designed to celebrate the history of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Madrid will, of course, be wearing white for their home shirt. But there will be black stripes on the sleeves and shoulders and a gold yellow trim across the torso.

The major change comes from a spotted shading in the central area, which replaces the diamond detail from this year’s kit, and is meant to represent the design of their famous Bernabeu. It is a kit which, says the club, “combines the textures and lines of the old and new stadiums.”

Kit fans out there will note that there is something of a similarity with the 2009-10 home kit, which was Cristiano Ronaldo’s first year at the club, and also the 2015-16 version. And Madrid will certainly hope that it brings the same level of success.