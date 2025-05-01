Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia is set to continue as Al Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December 2022, had chances but failed to score.

Kawasaki will face another Saudi Arabian team, Al Ahli, in Saturday’s final with both teams looking for a first continental title.

“We have made a lot of mistakes and this has cost us the match,” Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli said. “It is always very difficult to lose in a semifinal.

“Our opponent surprised us, they played at a very high level and the problem was that we were not disciplined. We committed a lot of mistakes and we didn’t play at our full capacity.”

Kawasaki was ahead after just 10 minutes thanks to a spectacular volley from Tatsuya Ito, who later admitted to being star-struck by the faces among the opposition.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated after Al Nassr crashed out of the Asian Champions League semifinals. Clicks Images/Getty Images

“Al Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and such big names and in that game at some moments there were difficulties for us to play against them,” said Ito.

“They were attacking well but I was happy to be on the pitch with them tonight.

“There were some big names playing here. Before we went on the pitch they were next to me. It felt like it was a video game.”

Just before the half-hour mark, former Liverpool star Mané scored for Al Nassr to make it 1-1.

Soon after, Ronaldo headed against the woodwork but it was Kawasaki who scored next, restoring its lead three minutes before the break through Yuto Ozeki.

Al Nassr continued to attack but fell further behind after 76 minutes as Akihiro Ienaga scored from close range.

Ayman Yahya scored for Al Nassr with three minutes remaining but despite Ronaldo and Jhon Durán — signed for over $100 million from English Premier League club Aston Villa in January — going close, the Riyadh club could not get the equalizer.

“I understand the criticism of the tactics and at this kind of level we knew the style of our opponent, but we were not good at applying the tactics and the style we trained on,” Pioli added.

“We played the same style, we were no different than in the previous match. We didn’t do anything different. This is the reality. It’s difficult for everybody, for the team, for the players, for the coach and the fans of Al Nassr.”

Two-time finalist Al Ahli reached the final by beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.