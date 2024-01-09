Is that enough to get eyeballs back on Disney+ MCU shows? If the first critic reactions are any indication, the show might find an audience that the rest of the franchise has lost.

Unsurprisingly, most of the reactions emphasize the quality of the action of the series, comparing it favorably to the Netflix franchise. These viewers see Echo as the next step in the Netflix universe, while bringing a needed level of visceral action to the MCU. In particular, these reactions praise D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin and the fight scene involving Daredevil.

I got to watch 3 episodes of #ECHO! It’s awesome to see a show celebrate Indigenous cultures & the disabled community. It fits right into the Daredevil/Kingpin universe. You can feel the seeds of a unique, more mature section of the #MCU. #Marvel pic.twitter.com/AGvNv7PSZJ — POC Culture (@POCculture) January 9, 2024

#Echo is BRUTAL, UNFLINCHING & RELENTLESS. Alaqua Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio bring a level of RAWNESS and DEPTH to the MCU not seen since the Daredevil series. Its storytelling is intricate and captivating, while the action is rich & ruthless, making it the first must-watch of 2024. pic.twitter.com/lsfx43e7Gu — Anthony • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) January 9, 2024

At the same time, others praise the maturity of Echo beyond the bloody knuckles. Echo follows Maya’s return to her Oklahoma home town, where she struggles to fit back into her community. Most notably, Maya deals with her strained relationship to her cousin Bonnie (Devery Jacobs), who resents the lifestyle she and her father have chosen.

I really enjoyed what I’ve seen of #echo so far. It’s an intimate & grounded story that kinda feels like Ozark or Son of Anarchy w/ an #MCU twist. The action is top notch & feels like it’s a continuation of the #Marvel’s #netlfix show while also picking up where #hawkeye left off pic.twitter.com/VEnf4jDvvF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) January 9, 2024

#Echo gave me the nostalgic feeling of staying up till midnight to binge the latest DEFENDERS series! Alaqua Cox’s Maya is such an incredibly focused character that has so much under the surface of her original appearance. The action is top tier mature & bloody!🔥 pic.twitter.com/9GfBvMwcGr — Zach Pope (@popetheking) January 9, 2024

However, some critics did point out the slow start to the series, which some might find off-putting. For those expecting wall-to-wall action, these dramatic moments might strike some viewers as boring. That’s especially true of the first episode, which delves into Maya’s life before Hawkeye and covers some of the same ground as the finale of that series.

Marvel’s #Echo starts off slow—most of the first episode is essentially a prologue—but it quickly improves from there. With breathless fight scenes and a stunningly unique voice, Echo is one of Marvel’s best Disney+ offerings in a long time. Full review tomorrow on @screenrant pic.twitter.com/URyXwPt0jw — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) January 9, 2024

Despite these occasional concerns, all critics agree that Cox does an outstanding job portraying ever facet of Maya, from the vulnerable to the violent.

#Echo delivers on every level: powerful story, powerful characters, powerful and brutal fight sequences. Alaqua Cox is phenomenal and worthy of every accolade. — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) January 9, 2024

#Echo is the MCU like you’ve never seen before. It’s bloody, action-packed, and frightening. Alaqua Cox is so admirably talented that is impossible not to enjoy. Some plot moments could’ve been better developed but this show is honestly a true winner. Full review on January 9. pic.twitter.com/tCxqftq8dX — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 9, 2024

Will general viewers agree with these critics? Or are they watching a different show than everyone else? You can decide for yourself when all five episodes drop on Disney+ at 9pm EST on January 9.