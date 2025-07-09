Aida Fofana BBC News, West Midlands

PA Media Piles of rubbish, like in this picture from April, have built up on the city’s streets during the dispute

Talks over Birmingham’s bin strike have broken down completely, with the council leader saying the authority was “walking away”. Conciliation service Acas has been mediating in the negotiations since May, but now leader John Cotton has said the authority has “reached the absolute limit” of what it can offer. Mountains of rubbish have been seen across the city since bin collection workers walked out in January, with an all-out strike going on since March. Cotton said the council had negotiated in good faith but the union, which has been approached for comment, had rejected all offers the authority has made.

He also said the authority would “press ahead to both address our equal pay risk and make much needed improvements to the waste service”. The plan does mean waste service staff jobs would be axed, Cotton explained, with voluntary redundancy options remaining on the table, as well as “opportunities for training and redeployment across the council.” Cotton had previously said “nobody needs to lose out”, but admitted last month for the first time that some refuse workers would lose pay under the council’s proposals. The union walked out on strike after claiming 170 workers would face losing up to £8,000 a year due to the council’s decision to remove Waste Recycling and Collection Officer (WRCO) roles. In May, Unite union boss Sharon Graham said that the regrading of bin workers should actually be called out as “fire and rehire”.

“They have said to these workers that, ‘The job that you do, the pay that you get, you either do that job now for £8,000 less or go’,” Ms Graham said. “In any other situation we would be calling this out as fire and rehire. Equal pay does not mean you cut the pay of workers. “It’s supposed to mean you push up the pay of women, if it’s commensurate with the role that men are doing.”

PA Media A picture from 24 June shows how bins have overflowed over the last six months

One bin worker, who is an active union member but asked not to be named, told the BBC that the council’s offer was inadequate. “For them to say they are walking away when they haven’t come to the table is absolutely absurd,” he said. “All we want as refuse workers is to go back to work. The majority of us live in the city that we also work in. We just want all this sorted out.” But, Cotton said that while being committed to creating an “efficient, improved service” that meets the city’s needs, the authority would not “jeopardise the considerable progress we have made in our financial recovery” by offering more to bin workers than was affordable.

‘Get bins emptied’