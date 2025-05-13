STOCKHOLM — Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the tournament as Canada dominated France 5-0 for its third straight win at the ice hockey world championship Tuesday.

Bo Horvat scored two goals, Brandon Montour scored one and added an assist, and Will Cuylle also scored. Jordan Binnington stopped 15 shots for the shutout.

“We’ve been trying to come out hard every game and sticking to our game,” forward Adam Fantilli said. “It’s been great so far.”

Horvat netted the opening goal with a backhand 6:32 into game, and Cuylle doubled the advantage on a snap shot from the left circle with 7:49 to go in the frame.

Crosby turned around at the boards and skated toward the goal from the right before roofing a shot to make it 3-0 on a power play with 2:29 remaining in the middle period.

It is the third worlds for Crosby and the first since he captained Canada to gold in 1995.

Horvat added his second on a power play 3:57 into the final period from the right circle. The New York Islanders forward tops the goal scoring table with four goals.

Montour’s slap shot finished the scoring with 8:55 left.

Canada is tied atop Group A in Stockholm with co-host Sweden on nine points. It next plays Austria on Thursday. France has one point.

In Herning, Denmark, newcomer Hungary claimed its first victory, 4-2 over Kazakhstan. Hungary’s Janos Hari scored the fastest goal of the tournament 15 seconds into the game.

Earlier, Germany defeated Norway 5-2 for its third straight victory to lead Group B with nine points.

Marc Michaelis and Yasin Ehliz had a goal and an assist each and Wojciech Stachowiak, Joshua Samanski and Frederik Tiffels also scored a goal apiece in Herning.

Andreas Martinsen and Jacob Berglund scored for Norway, which remained without a point.

In Stockholm, Latvia beat Slovenia 5-2 for its second win in Group A. Slovenia is still looking for its first points.