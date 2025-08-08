Canadian travel into the U.S. at key British Columbia border crossings was down for the sixth consecutive month in July.

But according to the data, published by Border Policy Research Institute, the year-over-year decline wasn’t as steep as in previous months.

The organization says 135,620 Canadian vehicles crossed into Washington state at the Peace Arch, Pacific Highway, Lynden and Sumas crossings last month, a 28-per cent drop over the same month in 2024.

That’s compared to a 43-per cent drop in June, a 47-per cent drop in May, a 51-per cent drop in April, and a 43-per cent drop in March.

The data comes as Canada’s trade war with the United States shows no sign of resolving, after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs to 35 per cent on goods that aren’t compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Canada is also facing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum and steep new duties on softwood lumber.

Canadians have also voiced anger at Trump’s repeated musings about making Canada the “51st state,” potentially through the use of “economic force.”

Highly publicized cases involving the detention of Canadians and other travellers have also deterred some would-be visitors from entering the U.S.