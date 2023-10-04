Twenty five members made the short journey to nearby Packwood Haugh School where they competed against athletes from across the county in the Shropshire Young Athletes League.

The largest Oswestry contingent was in the U11 boys race with the team of Eoin Lloyd, Seth Baillie, Max Jones, Curran Dhawan, Jamie Ashworth, Oliver Jones and Macsen Egerton coming third in their category.

Mia Dimelow, Ava Walton and Ava Mainwaring.

The U11 girls, like the boys, raced over 1500m. The team of Ava Walton, Mia Dimelow and Ava Mainwaring finished fourth.

The club was also well represented with the U13 girls taking on the 2km course.

OTHER NEWS:

Leading the way was Gabriella Iglis-Downes who impressed finishing fourth whilst Lucy Hughes, Evie Baillie, Evie Griffiths, Hannah Newman and Fia Lamont added further points to take the team to second place.

Finley Jones, Brennan Ellis and Dylan Grimley.

The U15 girls had 3km to contend with but also came second through Erin Woolcock, Jodie Addinall and Poppy Ashworth.

Finlay Jones, Dylan Grimley and Brennan Ellis made light work of their 3km course to secure a third place in the U13 boys race.

Ollie Coburn, Riley Woolcock and Will Jones.

Will Jones, the only U15 boy, successfully negotiated his 4km run while Experienced competitors Ollie Coburn and Riley Woolcock showed their usual determination to secure a team third at U17.

Evie Griffiths, Hannah Newman, Evie Baillie Lucy Hughes and Fia Lamont.

The next Shropshire Young Athletes race will be on Sunday, October 15th hosted by Telford AC at Abraham Darby School.

This year junior members are also being offered the opportunity to enter the North Wales races, the first one being on Saturday, October 14th at the Treborth Track in Bangor with the second a fortnight later at Eirias Park, Colwyn Bay.