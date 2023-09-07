Developer Larian has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be getting cross-play, though the timeline on when exactly it will release is a little fuzzy.

Larian’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, told Eurogamer that the game was always intended to have cross-play. Douse said, “It was always in the planning, but we knew it wouldn’t be for launch. It’s in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we’d like to get it ready for, we don’t want to put a date on it until we’re sure.”

Basically the feature is coming, it can just be tricky to implement–especially since the team hasn’t yet launched the final version of the game. Still, like the Xbox port, it’s only a matter of time.

The PS5 and PC versions are out now, with a Xbox Series X|S version coming later this year. For now, you can only play online multiplayer with folks on the same platform. Both versions support split-screen local co-op and cross-saves, so the Xbox Series X port should also ship with those features. The Series S version is removing co-op to make sure it can release on the platform, but might still get it in a post-launch update.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, it turns out that the game’s companions were so horny because of a bug. The latest hotfix repaired some of villain Minthara’s dialogue. The last patch boosted performance and added more Karlach content.