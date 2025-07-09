RCMP have charged an Airdrie, Alta., resident with multiple sexual offences under the Criminal Code over incidents alleged to have happened when he was teaching at W.G. Murdoch School in Crossfield.

Rodney Reisner, 47, faces eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual exploitation.

RCMP say the charges come following an extensive investigation with numerous interviews that identified a total of eight victims; however, Airdrie RCMP believe there could be more victims as the investigation continues.

Rocky View Schools says Reisner has been unassigned and not teaching in an RVS school since late 2023.

RCMP are asking the public to come forward with information on any similar situations by contacting the Airdrie RCMP detachment or local police, or making an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers.