The Games are back on one of the biggest sports channels around.

On August 2, 2023, during a press conference held about the 2023 CrossFit Games, CEO Don Faul revealed that the Individual and Team portions of the contest would be once again broadcast on ESPN. Any CrossFit fans tuning in on August 3-6, 2023, have a multitude of options to watch the action, which now includes live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Prior to 2023, the last time the Games were broadcast on ESPN was in 2016. They would to CBS platforms the following year. A seven-year absence from the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” now fills in the gap for the biggest contest in CrossFit.

Note: A subscription is required to view any coverage on ESPN+, and this overall addition only applies to audiences in the United States. International viewers still have other options for viewing not applicable to ESPN’s affiliates.

Here is what Faul said, clarifying the decision to reunite with ESPN in a broadcast partnership of the 2023 CrossFit Games:

“We are thrilled to be back on the preeminent platform for sports as CrossFit’s top athletes showcase their fitness on the very highest stage,” Faul stated. “… This relationship with ESPN will help introduce CrossFit to millions of people, welcoming them into the most supportive and hard-working community on a shared journey to long-term health and fitness.”

Each day of the 2023 Games will have a specific window on a different ESPN platform. For Sunday’s respective Individual Finals, in particular, the final moments will be captured on ESPN2 from 4-6 p.m. E.T.

The 2023 CrossFit Games are already well underway, with the Adaptive and Team Divisions starting earlier this week. The Individual athletes began their portion of the competition on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Justin Medeiros is the defending Men’s champion while the legendary Tia-Clair Toomey’s absence has left behind a sizable chasm for the Women’s competitors to fill.

A weekend of exciting chaos, energy, and competitiveness in Madison, WI, assuredly awaits.

Featured image: @crossfitgames on Instagram