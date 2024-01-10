Brian Ritchie, who also served Kelty Hearts with distinction during his career, has decided to retire after “battling against a number of injuries since the beginning of the season”.

During his time at Kelty, Ritchie twice won the East Region Junior Super League before the club switched to the East of Scotland League, which they won in 2018.

He scored a hat-trick in the second leg of a promotion play-off win over Threave Rovers, helping the New Central Park club reach the Lowland League, before moving to Bo’ness United.

In 2021, Ritchie signed for East of Scotland League, Premier Division Primrose, and went on to play 81 games for them, scoring 32 times, including the opener in their 3-0 Alex Jack Cup final win in March 2022 – their first trophy success in around four decades.

“We’re disappointed to announce that Brian Ritchie has decided to call time on his playing career,” the club said.

“Brian has been battling against a number of injuries since the beginning of the season and has now decided to hang up his boots.

“Brian played 81 games for the Primrose, scoring an impressive 32 goals, Brian also played the majority of his games as captain.

We’d like to wish him all the very best in his retirement and thank him for his immense contribution to the Primrose.”

News of Ritchie’s retirement came after it was also announced that four other players had left Humbug Park.

Midfielder Finn Graham, who came through Dunfermline Athletic’s youth set-up, has departed, as has veteran former St Johnstone Scottish Cup winner Steven Anderson, who joined in the summer.

Anderson, who scored in the Perth club’s 2-0 2014 final win over Dundee United, has joined league leaders, Broxburn Athletic, whilst Ross Graham and Sean Robertson have also exited Crossgates.

Last month, following a 5-0 loss at Jeanfield Swifts, Primrose boss, Alan Campbell, told Press Sport that they were “probably going to have to make a few changes” to their squad amidst a disappointing run of form.

He said: “It’s a whole collective thing. We’ve just not been good enough. The buck stops with me; it’s me that’s signed these guys, it’s me that’s trying to motivate them, it’s me that’s coaching them, so all of us just haven’t quite been good enough.

“We’ll be changing things about a bit until we get better.

“I think sometimes you look for excuses. You look for, oh, you’ve had injuries, or there’s games been called off, or whatever, but sometimes it’s just staring you right in the face. You’ve just not been good enough. That’s the case.”

Crossgates, who have had their last two games – at Hill of Beath Hawthorn, and at home to Dundonald Bluebell – called off, are 13th in the table, just one place and two points above the third and final relegation spot.

They have won three and drawn three of their 15 matches played so far, with their last victory coming at Penicuik Athletic in September, 10 games ago.

They are scheduled to travel to Glenrothes, the side immediately below them, on Saturday.