Celebrity Constellation Cruise Ship Loses Power in Ionian Sea



The incident caused disruption to essential services and left passengers in uncomfortable conditions.

On August 2, the Celebrity Constellation cruise ship lost all electrical power while sailing about 25 miles southeast of Crotone, Italy. The ship was on an 11-night Mediterranean voyage and was scheduled for a full day at sea before reaching its next stop in Messina, Sicily.



The power failure caused the vessel to drift for nearly three hours in the Ionian Sea. During that time, the ship’s speed dropped to just 1–2 knots, well below its normal cruising speed of 24 knots.

Services Affected During Power Loss



The full electrical outage affected several key systems on the ship. Passengers were left without lighting, air conditioning, toilets, and kitchen services. With outside temperatures nearing 80°F, conditions inside the ship became increasingly uncomfortable.

Live Events



Crew members served cold meals for dinner, as kitchen facilities were not functional during the outage. Despite the disruption, many passengers stated that the crew stayed professional and communicated updates regularly.

Emergency Generators and Crew Response



Emergency generators were activated immediately after the outage, as per protocol. These backup systems maintained basic emergency lighting, fire detection systems, and communication capabilities.Engineering teams onboard worked with shoreside technical support to identify and fix the problem. While power began to return after about two hours, the ship remained stationary for some time before full propulsion was restored.

Celebrity Constellation Cruise Schedule and Route



The Celebrity Constellation departed from Ravenna, Italy, on July 28. The cruise is set to conclude in Civitavecchia-Rome on August 8. At the time of the incident, the ship was scheduled to reach Messina next.

It is unclear whether the ship arrived in Messina on time or if the delay caused changes to the itinerary. As of now, the ship is sailing toward Naples.

Royal Caribbean Group Confirms Technical Issue



A spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Celebrity Cruises, confirmed the power failure was caused by a technical issue. No details were shared about the specific cause or repair methods.

Such power outages at sea can result from multiple factors, including faults in electrical systems, issues in the engine room, or software malfunctions.

Past Incidents and Comparisons



Passengers compared this incident to the 2013 Carnival Triumph case, widely known through the Netflix docuseries “Trainwreck: Poop Cruise.” However, travelers onboard the Constellation emphasized that their experience did not reach the same level of severity.

The power was restored in a few hours, and minimal emergency systems stayed active throughout the downtime.

FAQs

How long was the Celebrity Constellation without power?

The ship was without full power for about three hours, though emergency systems operated during that time.

What services were affected by the outage on the cruise ship?

Lighting, air conditioning, toilets, and kitchen services were temporarily unavailable during the power loss.

