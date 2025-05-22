Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Crunch time for Japan as tariffs, elections loom

Scott Foster analyzes Japan’s precarious economic and political position ahead of its July Upper House election as the country grapples with domestic inflation, a weakening yen, and the political stakes surrounding Trump’s paused “reciprocal” tariffs.

Germany’s welfare system on the brink

Diego Faßnacht analyzes Germany’s deepening welfare state crisis, arguing that recent proposals to shore up its social insurance model are politically expedient but structurally inadequate at a time when demographic trends undermine its feasibility.

Trump-Putin alignment raises stakes for Ukraine, NATO

James Davis analyzes the shifting diplomatic dynamics around the Russia-Ukraine war, focusing on the pivotal phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin in which the former endorsed bilateral negotiations between Moscow and Kiev without Western involvement.