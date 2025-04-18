In a thrilling Round 10 encounter of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, the Crusaders narrowly defeated the Blues 25–22 at Apollo Projects Stadium on April 18. Crusaders overcame a spirited Blues comeback to secure a vital victory.

The Crusaders started the game with vigor, as prop Tamaiti Williams crossed the try line in the second minute, setting an early tone. Fly-half Taha Kemara successfully added the conversion, giving the home side a 7–0 lead. The Blues responded in the 24th minute when lock Josh Beehre powered over for a try, which was converted by Beauden Barrett, leveling the score.

The second half began explosively for the Crusaders, with fullback Will Jordan and number eight Christian Lio-Willie scoring consecutive tries in the 44th and 45th minutes, respectively. Kemara converted one of the two, extending the Crusaders’ lead to 19–7. However, the Blues showcased their determination, with number eight Hoskins Sotutu and center AJ Lam scoring tries in the 58th and 64th minutes. Barrett’s accurate kicking brought the Blues level at 22–22.

In the closing stages, replacement James O’Connor emerged as the hero for the Crusaders, slotting two crucial penalty goals in the 72nd and 82nd minutes. His composure under pressure ensured the Crusaders edged ahead, sealing a hard-fought 25–22 victory.

The Blues dominated possession with 59% and made 130 carries compared to the Crusaders’ 61. Despite this, the Crusaders’ defense held firm, making 183 tackles to the Blues’ 73.

This victory solidifies the Crusaders’ position at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings, boasting 32 points from nine games. The Blues, despite the loss, remain competitive in the playoff race.The match was officiated by referee Nic Berry and witnessed by a passionate crowd in Christchurch.

