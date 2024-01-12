



Many people set the expectations of their New Year’s fitness resolutions too high with fancy gym memberships and expensive athleisure when the one thing to guarantee success is consistency. The easiest way to be consistent is by opting for fitness tools you can use virtually anywhere, like the Amazon-favorite Power Press Push Up Board that just got marked down for a limited time.

The Power Press Push Up Board is on sale for just $50—44% off the original price of $90. This multi-functional training device has more than 6,000 5-star ratings, earning it a top 15 ranking in its category.

Power Press Push Up Board, $50 (was $90) on Amazon

This patented pushup training board helps correct posture, eliminate errors and strain, and produce results by way of its 30-plus customizable pushup positions. Its thick rubberized handles allow users to comfortably work on their shoulders, chest, triceps, and back by configuring them into the wide board with help from the Power Press color-coded manual. It also weighs a mere 11 pounds, meaning you can take your workout from the living room to the park or office without issue. To get you started, Power Press has included a free 10-week virtual HIIT program.

Pushups are an integral part of many types of training programs, but it’s very easy to do them incorrectly. Common mistakes include flaring your elbows, arching your spine, and poor hand placement. If things go really poorly, it could even lead to wrist, elbow, or lower back pain. That’s why having some guidance from a pushup board can be beneficial for any skill level.

Many who have already purchased the Power Press Push Up Board have been impressed with its quality, performance, and sturdiness, but others are happy with the way it keeps them on track to meet their goals. “If you’re serious about doing pushups and are needing a kick in the butt to actually get going then I would suggest this item,” one shopper said. They added that this board is great for beginners who may be doing knee pushups before moving to the traditional position.

Others love this board simply because it makes doing pushups less monotonous. “This board has made pushups a much more comprehensive exercise, making it a quick and consistent way to help stay fit,” one shopper said. “Yes, all you really need to do pushups is some knowledge and the ground, but for some reason, doing it on this plastic board really helps keep me consistent and have fun with it.”

The Power Press Push Up Board is popular on Amazon for a reason—it makes doing pushups better, and even a little bit more fun. But its $50 price tag won’t be around for much longer. If you’re looking to make your fitness routine easier, regardless of your skill level, grab one of these boards before it pumps back up to full price.