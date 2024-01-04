Most cryptocurrencies such as Cardano (ADA) currently going through a consolidation period after weeks of intense price growth in December. Data from Coinmarketcap shows the big cryptos posting declines in a seven-day timeframe, with some even plunging by double digits.

Cardano hasn’t been left out, as it is currently down by 9.20% and 15.3% in the past 24 hours and seven days respectively. However, according to one crypto analyst, Cardano (ADA) could be gearing up for a 30-40% price surge that sends the token well past $0.80 this month.

Cardano Consolidating After Price Surge

Cardano has been on a nice price surge, reaching a peak of 170% price gain in the last quarter of 2023. At the time of writing, the crypto is still up by 35% in the past 30 days despite the ongoing consolidation. According to a technical analysis shared by crypto analyst Captain Faibik on social media, Cardano is currently in a bullish pennant formation on the daily timeframe.

Bullish pennant patterns are formed after an uptrend and indicate a continuation of the upward trend during a consolidation. For Cardano, the pole was a 77% price rally from $0.3759 to $0.6655 in the first two weeks of December.

It then traded in increasingly higher lows and lower highs, creating the pennant shape. If the pennant pattern holds, the analyst envisions a bullish breakout which would lead to a 30% to 40% bullish rally to the $0.8 price level.

What’s Next For ADA Price?

Cardano is currently trading at $0.5567 with a 115% increase in 24-hour trading volume. Several indicators point to the cryptocurrency going on a price growth this year, along with the entire crypto industry.

For one, IntoTheBlock’s Network Value to Transaction (NVT) ratio of 3.09 suggests that the Cardano chain is currently undergoing high network transaction value against its market cap, which is often a bullish sign.

In fact, the surge in December and the current consolidation in early January are still in line with a prediction by crypto analyst Ali Martinez last year, who used historical data to predict a 2,300% surge to $6.

Once Cardano’s price pushes above $0.64 with strong volume, that will confirm the uptrend is ready to continue. On the other hand, if Cardano were to turn the support level of $0.55 level into a resistance barrier on the daily timeframe, it could denote weakness from the bulls which would negate the bullish sentiment in the short term. In such a case, we could see Cardano’s price continue to decline to the $0.5 level.

