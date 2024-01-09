Crypto analyst Dark Defender has provided insight into how the XRP price could rise to $13. The analyst also suggested that the crypto token’s price could end up being way above that when other factors are considered.

How XRP Will Rise To $13

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, Dark Defender stated that the XRP price could hit $13 when the total crypto market cap hits $23.24 trillion within a year. He noted how the crypto market has become more valuable year-on-year as it rose from $816 billion a year ago to around $1.6 trillion now. As such, he expects a “third wave” to happen with XRP’s rising with the tide.

The analyst also hinted that there is the possibility that XRP could be higher than $13 as this price level will be achieved without considering its fundamentals. The fundamentals that he alluded to were regulatory clarity and XRP’s utility. XRP’s gaining legal clarity has been touted as one of its unique offerings and something that paints a bullish picture for the crypto token.

Going by Dark Defender’s projections, the XRP price could also possibly have doubled from the $13 price level by 2027, as the analyst puts the total crypto market cap at $100 trillion by then. In a previous post, the analyst also raised the possibility of more institutional adoption of XRP, something which could also contribute to a significant rise in its price.

Token price starts another retrace | Source: XRPUSD on Tradingview.com

XRP Price Set To Enjoy From Bitcoin’s Surge

Bitcoin rose to as high as $47,000 as approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETFs looks imminent. Following BTC’s latest surge, crypto analyst CryptoInsightUK hinted that XRP could be next. He had previously laid out a bullish narrative for altcoins, including XRP, as he stated that they could post significant gains as traders cycle their profits into smaller market-cap tokens.

Specifically, he noted that it could be time for XRP to shine as the crypto token is closer than ever to a move to the upside. Another reason why this move seems imminent is because the narrative in the crypto community is “awful” for XRP, the analyst remarked. As part of his 2024 predictions, CryptoInsightUk sees XRP rising to between $10 and $15 as BTC rises to $100,000.

He believes the rally in the next bull run will be something similar to the one that happened in 2017. Interestingly, the analyst had previously raised the possibility of XRP repeating a rally similar to the one in 2017 when it posted a 61,000% gain.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at around $0.5724, up over 2%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Watcher Guru, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.