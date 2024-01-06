Crypto analyst Guy Turner has predicted that Cardano (ADA) could experience a significant price surge soon enough. The analyst also gave an insight into what price levels the crypto token could hit when this happens.

Cardano To Rise To $1

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Turner mentioned that ADA could rally to as high as $1 as that is the next significant level of resistance. The analyst’s projection is based on the fact that ADA’s weekly chart suggests that the crypto token is in the process of painting a bull flag.

A rise to $1 doesn’t seem impressive to the analyst as he alluded to SOL’s price, which has seen incredible gains from its past lows. The crypto analyst highlighted Cardano’s fundamentals as one reason why it has continued to underperform. According to him, the supply of the token seems to be outweighing the demand for it.

He also singled out Cardano’s founding entities, IOG, EMURGO, and the Cardano Foundation, for contributing to a lot of sell pressure for the crypto token. These organizations are said to be selling a huge chunk of their ADA holdings to fund their operations. The silver lining is that this supply and demand dynamics doesn’t look to have impacted ADA’s price too much, Turner said.

Meanwhile, he sounded bullish on Cardano in the long term as he noted that the interest rates, which have had more impact on ADA’s price, are likely to keep declining. As such, the crypto analyst believes that the crypto token could continue to rally alongside the rest of the broader crypto market despite its poor fundamentals.

ADA price at $0.51 | Source: ADAUSD on Tradingview.com

Will ADA Hit New All-Time Highs This Year?

Turner further stated that whether or not ADA will hit new all-time highs this year will depend on its upcoming milestones. One of them happens to be the CIP 1694, a proposal that has been in focus in the Cardano ecosystem over the last year. Having been voted upon and passed, the CIP 1694 is set to be implemented with the Chang Hard Fork set to take place early this year.

Another milestone, which Turner considers the most important of them all, is the likely introduction of Cardano’s first fiat-backed stablecoin this year. IOG is said to be working on their stablecoin project, which could be released soon enough. Mehen Stablecoin’s USDM, which Turner referenced in his video, is also billed to launch in the first quarter of this year.

Following the release of Turner’s video, Mehen provided further updates on the USDM launch. They stated that the stablecoin is currently at the final stage of the audit. Once that is done, they plan to announce a final launch date.

The introduction of Cardano fiat-backed stablecoin is an important milestone as it can further boost the DeFi landscape on the network. The crypto analyst highlighted that it is “very difficult” to grow decentralized applications (dApps) on the network without the help of liquid fiat stablecoins.

Featured image from FX Empire, chart from Tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.