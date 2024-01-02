The crypto industry is now set for a strong bullish run in 2024, with most analysts predicting assets to reach new all-time highs. As a result, investors are always on the lookout hoping to jump on cryptocurrencies that offer the potential for substantial returns.

A recent social media post by a crypto analyst known pseudonymously as Emperor Osmo listed the best cryptocurrencies to get on in 2024 across various trends and market niches.

Expert Shares Ultimate Crypto Portfolio Guide

The analyst’s crypto recommendations for the year were based on an analysis by CryptoKoryo Research on the Dune Analytics platform. Each recommendation was placed into an investing risk curve depending on the sentiment of the general population of market participants.

Building the ultimate crypto portfolio for 2024 necessitates the selection of a mix of assets across the risk curves. Some more established blue chip cryptos provide stability and steady gains, while higher-risk assets have the potential for huge gains.

Recommendations on the left curve predominantly consisted of attention-grabbing cryptocurrencies. The cryptos included BONK, the first dog-themed coin on Solana, COQ, the first meme coin on Avalanche, CTXC, and PYR, the native token for Vulcan Forged, a blockchain game studio, and NFT marketplace.

These cryptos went on astounding price surges in the last quarter of the year and mostly thrived on hype among investors. According to CryptoKoryo, the five cryptocurrencies made an increase of 1,571% in the past three months. If the hype continues in 2024, we could see them reach new highs, particularly in the first quarter.

On the other hand, the mid-curve portfolio assets included less volatile layer-1 tokens, AI tokens, DeFi tokens, and layer-2 tokens. The 11 cryptocurrencies highlighted were AVAX, BCB, STEAK, GNX, ILV, KUJI, METIS, MPL, ORAI, PYR, and SOL, each going through a moderate price surge throughout 2023. According to CryptoKoryo, the five cryptocurrencies made an increase of 260% in the past three months.

Lastly, the right curve consisted of very stable assets with a higher potential for stable price growth in 2024. The cryptocurrencies highlighted were INST, JOE, LINK, METIS, ORAI, SKL, and SOL with a combined 253% performance in the past three months.

While the recommendations on the left and middle curves are very volatile and have a higher chance of dumping, the right curve cryptocurrencies have created a proven track record over the years, and many analysts project continued price growth throughout 2024.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies on the middle curve are a bit more volatile but still relatively safe as far as cryptos go, while those on the left curve have the highest volatility risk but could lead to massive returns if they take off.

