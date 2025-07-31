Share prices of listed companies in related businesses have appreciated very significantly in both the US and Hong Kong. The trend appears unstoppable.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects the stablecoin market alone to grow tenfold over the next few years from US$200 billion to US$2 trillion.

While cryptocurrencies present new opportunities for investors, it is generally recognised that they also present increased risks.

Cryptocurrencies have attracted scrutiny due to the association of virtual assets with fraud, security breaches and market manipulation. Bitcoin has been nearly four times as volatile as major indices since 2020.

The virtual asset market in Hong Kong is expected to continue to develop, and proper regulation is important.