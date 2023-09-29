Memeainator raised more than $300k a few days after starting its token sale.

WorldCoin token surged as the developers increased their focus on emerging markets.

Chainlink gained traction as demand for its tokenizatioon products rose.

Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance this week as they defied the gravity we saw in other assets like stocks and bonds. Bitcoin price jumped to over $27,000 even as the Russell 2000 index moved to the bear market. In all, the total market cap of cryptocurrencies jumped to over $1.07 trillion. This article looks at some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch, including WorldCoin, Memeainator, and Chainlink.

Memeainator analysis

Memeainator (MMTR) was one of the top breakout stars in the crypto industry this week. The developers launched a highly successful token sale on Wednesday, which has raised more than $391k from investors around the world. The token is going for $ 0.011 and is set to continue rising throughout the token sale. It can be bought using ETH, USDT, and USDC.

Memeainator aims to be the biggest meme coin launch this year. For one, unlike other meme coins that lack utility, Memeainator will have genuine utility. For example, the token will provide holders with access and perks when they launch new products like the Memeainator Game and MemeScanner.

Most importantly, Memeainator will also embrace artificial intelligence (AI), the fastest-growing technology in the world. Just this week, Amazon invested $4 billion in Anthropic, a company that has built a generative AI project. Memeainator will use AI to automate its marketing with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.

Also, Memeainator is also in the meme coin industry that has created many wealthy people in the past few years. There are countless Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe millionaires today. You can read Memeainator white paper here and buy the token here .

WorldCoin price prediction

WorldCoin’s WLD token did well this week as it jumped to a high of $1.90, the highest level since August 10th. The token’s rally was mostly because of the overall crypto rally that we saw during the week.

WorldCoin also rallied after the developers announced plans to expand the network to the emerging markets. It has now signed up more than 2.32 million people using the Orb device, mostly in the developing and EM markets. It is also gaining some traction in some developed countries, especially Portugal, where 1% of the population has signed in,

The 4H chart shows that the WorldCoin price jumped to a high of $1.90, the highest level since August. It has moved above the 25-period and 50-period moving averages. Along the way, the coin has formed a rising wedge pattern. In price action analysis, this is one of the most bearish patterns in the market.

Therefore, there is a likelihood that the token will have a bearish breakout as sellers target the next key support at $1.60.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink was one of the top-performing major cryptocurrencies this week as demand for tokenization continued. The LINK token jumped to a high of $8, the highest level since July this year. At its peak, it was up by more than 40% from the lowest level this month.

Chainlink is being supported by strong fundamentals and the 50-day and 25-day moving averages. It has also formed an ascending channel shown in black while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwards. Therefore, I suspect that the LINK price will retreat slightly during the weekend as investors take profits. This view could see it drop to the key support at $7.50.