Digital collectible toys platform Cryptoys has announced that it will launch a new collection called “Mickey and Friends” this September. The collection will feature three well-known and loved characters from the popular animation – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Pluto.

🥁Drumroll please…. We’re incredibly excited to announce our next drop! That’s right @Disney fans: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse & Pluto will be the newest digital toys in the Cryptoyverse this September. Official details, sneak peeks & more coming soon! pic.twitter.com/2cSCFkWWIP — Cryptoys ⚡️👾 (@Cryptoys) August 28, 2023

Toys from the 15-piece Mickey and Friends collection are priced at $39.99 and will feature skin designs ranging in rarity from Common, Rare, Legendary, Grail, and Ultra Grail. In addition, collectors in possession of all 12 Common through Grail rarities or all 15 rarities including Ultra Grails by November 30, 2023, will stand a chance to earn a Grail or Ultra Grail Socerer’s Apprentice Mickey toy.

“Mickey and Friends are the most beloved, recognized characters in the world; it’s an honor for us to work with Disney in bringing these cherished friends to life as digital collectibles with unique designs,” said Will Weinraub, CEO and co-founder of Cryptoys parent company OnChain Studios. “With Cryptoys, we’re giving fans of all ages a new opportunity to enjoy some of their favorite Mickey and Friends characters.”

According to the startup, each toy will come with an NFT accessory. Mickey will have a fishing pole, Minnie a watering can and Pluto, well, a bone.

This news comes after the Andreessen Horowitz-backed Web3 startup revealed that it would be expanding its roster of Star Wars collectibles. First released in May, the Star Wars collection so far has Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia toys available for purchase. The platform announced that it will airdrop limited-edition Yoda toys to set holders of its Star Wars Vol. 1 line.

In June last year, the firm raised $23 million in a Series A funding round led by VC firm a16z, with participation from Dapper Labs, Draper & Associates, Acrew Capital, CoinFund, Animoca Brands, Sound Ventures, and toy maker Mattel. Its collectibles are based on the Flow blockchain but it is currently not possible to tell how well the toys are performing in terms of sales as there is no publicly available on-chain data. It also appears that, at present at least, trading the toys is not possible as the company does not yet have an active marketplace nor does it support a third-party marketplace.

