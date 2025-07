China is using crystals to enhance the power of satellite-destroying lasers in a daring attempt to blind US satellites and gain strategic superiority in space warfare. This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese scientists have revealed the world’s largest barium gallium selenide (BGSe) crystal. The 60-millimeter-diameter synthetic crystal, developed by a […]

