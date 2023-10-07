Palace only had one shot on target in the game

Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in Roy Hodgson’s 400th game as a Premier League manager.

In a game of few chances, Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White went closest to breaking the deadlock when his cushioned volley came back off the post in the first half.

Forest centre-back Murillo was denied by Sam Johnstone after a brilliant run, while Jean-Philippe Mateta dragged Palace’s best chance wide.

The draw leaves Palace ninth and Forest 13th, eight and five points clear of the relegation zone respectively at this early stage.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause in memory of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death in Croydon in late September.

Palace fans also held up a banner bearing the message “Rest in peace Elianne. Your light shines on”.

Crystal Palace Squad number1Player nameJohnstone Squad number17Player nameClyne Squad number16Player nameAndersen Squad number6Player nameGuéhi Squad number3Player nameMitchell Squad number15Player nameSchlupp Squad number19Player nameHughes Squad number44Player nameRiedewald Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew Squad number14Player nameMateta Squad number22Player nameÉdouard Squad number26Player nameRichards Squad number49Player nameRak-Sakyi Nottingham Forest Squad number1Player nameTurner Squad number24Player nameAurier Squad number30Player nameBoly Squad number40Player nameMurillo Squad number15Player nameToffolo Squad number6Player nameSangaré Squad number5Player nameMangala Squad number16Player nameDomínguez Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White Squad number11Player nameWood Squad number14Player nameHudson-Odoi Squad number8Player nameKouyaté Squad number21Player nameElanga Squad number22Player nameYates Squad number27Player nameOrigi Squad number29Player nameMontiel