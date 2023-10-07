Crystal Palace settled for a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in Roy Hodgson’s 400th game as a Premier League manager.
In a game of few chances, Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White went closest to breaking the deadlock when his cushioned volley came back off the post in the first half.
Forest centre-back Murillo was denied by Sam Johnstone after a brilliant run, while Jean-Philippe Mateta dragged Palace’s best chance wide.
The draw leaves Palace ninth and Forest 13th, eight and five points clear of the relegation zone respectively at this early stage.
Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause in memory of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death in Croydon in late September.
Palace fans also held up a banner bearing the message “Rest in peace Elianne. Your light shines on”.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnstone
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 15SchluppSubstituted forRak-Sakyiat 26′minutes
- 19Hughes
- 44RiedewaldSubstituted forRichardsat 75′minutes
- 9J Ayew
- 14Mateta
- 22Édouard
Substitutes
- 4Holding
- 5Tomkins
- 23Ebiowei
- 26Richards
- 31Matthews
- 49Rak-Sakyi
- 52Ozoh
- 53Ola-Adebomi
- 60Raymond
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Turner
- 24AurierSubstituted forMontielat 45′minutes
- 30Boly
- 40Santiago Costa dos Santos
- 15Toffolo
- 6SangaréSubstituted forYatesat 76′minutesBooked at 84mins
- 5MangalaSubstituted forKouyatéat 83′minutes
- 16Domínguez
- 10Gibbs-White
- 11WoodSubstituted forOrigiat 76′minutes
- 14Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forElangaat 66′minutes
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 7N Williams
- 8Kouyaté
- 12Nascimento dos Santos
- 21Elanga
- 22Yates
- 23Vlachodimos
- 27Origi
- 29Montiel
Live Text
-
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
-
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
-
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest).
-
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
-
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Nicolás Domínguez tries a through ball, but Anthony Elanga is caught offside.
-
Attempt saved. Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
-
Foul by Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
-
Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Will Hughes.
-
Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
-
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
-
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
-
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
-
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).