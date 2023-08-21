They’ve finally got there. I think it was clear from day one, for me and anybody who saw the evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn’t play for Manchester United again. I would say that the process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant and difficult situations like this, it requires authoritative leadership, that comes from the very top and Manchester United don’t have that. On an issue like domestic abuse and violence against women, there needs to be independence. It shouldn’t be that Manchester United are the judge and jury on such a significant issue, not just for themselves but also for the game. My view is, on issues of this importance and severity, they should be dealt with independently by a panel because it’s been clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and the ability to deal with this situation properly. It’s been well above their grade of experience and ability.

Mikel Arteta takes his turn to be interviewed by Sky. “Today’s the second game of the season, the Premier League is still very early. So the focus is about doing what we have to do to earn the right to win the game, and have the chances and probability to win the game. Be more courageous. Having constant threat. Taking risk. Taking initiative. Playing a high rhythm.”

Roy Hodgson talks to Sky Sports. “We’re looking forward to it. They were very good last season and they look as if they’re going to be good this season as well. But we’re playing at home. It’s a good test for us as well, to see where we are at this early stage of the season. There are certain matches which have a bigger clang, maybe, than others and Arsenal have always been that category, so tonight is a red-letter occasion. And I’m really quite excited to see what sort of performance we can put on and where that performance would take us.”

The 76-year-old also reflects on his touchline rumble last weekend with Sheffield United’s Max Lowe, who is exactly half-a-century his junior. “I don’t know what I was doing there. The tackle took me by surprise. It’s one of the hazards of getting too caught up in the game, of being too concerned about what your team is doing and how the game is going, that suddenly when a tackle comes in, it takes you totally by surprise. I suppose my only excuse is that I’ve not been tackled for the last 40 or 50 years!”