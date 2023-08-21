The Premier League weekend rounds off tonight as Arsenal make the short journey across the capital for a London derby with Crystal Palace. Both sides won their opening match of the campaign and know how big all three points in this clash could be for their season.

Palace and manager Roy Hodgson, still glowing after securing Michael Olise’s future, are out to end a run of one win in eight games against the Gunners, having been comfortably beaten twice in this fixture last season. The Eagles are still without new signing Matheus Franca and have named an unchanged team.

Mikel Arteta has Oleksandr Zinchenko back on the bench today as Arsenal begin life without injured new signing Jurrien Timber. The visitors will likely deem a win essential if they are to challenge for the title once again. Follow Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!