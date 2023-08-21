The Premier League weekend rounds off tonight as Arsenal make the short journey across the capital for a London derby with Crystal Palace. Both sides won their opening match of the campaign and know how big all three points in this clash could be for their season.
Palace and manager Roy Hodgson, still glowing after securing Michael Olise’s future, are out to end a run of one win in eight games against the Gunners, having been comfortably beaten twice in this fixture last season. The Eagles are still without new signing Matheus Franca and have named an unchanged team.
Mikel Arteta has Oleksandr Zinchenko back on the bench today as Arsenal begin life without injured new signing Jurrien Timber. The visitors will likely deem a win essential if they are to challenge for the title once again. Follow Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!
Live updates
Malik Ouzia at Selhurst Park
Not sure whose assist you praise more there – Martinelli’s quick-free kick, Partey’s block, Nketiah winning the penalty, or Saka’s offload of penalty duties. Either way, nicely finished by Odegaard.
GGGOOOOAAALLL!!! Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal | Odegaard, 53′
NO MISTAKE!
Cool, calm and collected from Arsenal’s new penalty taker as Martin Odegaard slots the ball into the bottom corner.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Arsenal | 52 mins
No doubt about that, Gabriel Martinelli spotted Eddie Nketiah’s run with an intelligent ball into the box and the goalkeeper clearly wipes out the Arsenal man.
VAR wants to check a foul in the build-up… Thomas Partey has an arm across Jeffrey Schlupp.
Penalty decision stands!
PENALTY ARSENAL!
Sam Johnstone fells Eddie Nketiah after a quick free-kick!
Crystal Palace 0-0 Arsenal | 50 mins
Very tricky play from Arsenal but they have to settle for a corner despite finding Bukayo Saka and then Gabriel Martinelli free in the box.
Palace defending stoutly and Sam Johnstone punches clear the corner.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Arsenal | 46 mins
Tyrick Mitchell is completely free down the left as he overlaps to pick up a fine piece of play from Jeffrey Schlupp, and he swings in a ball towards the far post that goes unmet by a Palace head.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Arsenal | Kick-off!
The second half begins in south London with no changes at the break.
More of the same for Arsenal?
Not quite. This hasn’t been the ruthless performance of a champion with two great openings going unconverted by Eddie Nketiah.
Overall, though, they’ve just lacked the zip and precision necessary to crowbar open this sturdy Eagles defence.
Running repairs for Declan Rice
Contact lens trouble, we’ve all been there.
Crystal Palace losing a bit of control of the game
As the half wore on, the Eagles struggled to break out and push Arsenal in – leaving them vulnerable to being passed to death.
A couple of very good opening for the visitors in the second half of that 45 minutes are a big warning sign.
Jordan Ayew has been immense, meanwhile. He looks like they’re best outlet in attack.