Crystal just announced a 123-night world cruise in 2025 on its recently refurbished Crystal Serenity.

The cruise line was acquired by Abercrombie and Kent in 2022 following its dramatic shutdown.

Around-the-world and long cruises have seen record success over the last two years.

Crystal, formerly known as Crystal Cruises, is back with a 2025 123-night world cruise. And for those who like a luxurious flair, this upcoming global sailing will be facilitated by a cruise vessel fresh off of a $150 million refurbishment.

To the unassuming traveler, this could be any typical world cruise. But if you’re familiar with the cruise line, you might recall its jarring and dramatic fall from grace. In 2022, Crystal shut down its US operations while facing both serious financial problems and the arrest of two of its ships.