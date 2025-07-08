The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is accepting applications for the Research Opportunities in Space Science program, 2025 Cycle 4, and is providing up to $1.5 million.
For Cycle 4 the CSA intends to fund up to six projects in two areas. They include:
- Gateway/Artemis Science and Technology Utilization – Up to four projects will be selected.
- Each is for 3-year awards
- Three projects leveraging only Category A expenses ($75,000/year)
- One project leveraging Category A and B expenses ($175,000/year)
- Planetary Exploration and Space Astronomy – Up to two projects will be selected.
- 3-year awards, $50,000/year for each award
The CSA added that for this Space Science opportunity “there are no plans to fund projects in Atmospheric and Earth-System Science, or Solar-Terrestrial science for Cycle 4.”
The deadline for applications is August 22nd, 2025.
As part of the broader Research Opportunities in Space Science 2022-2027 opportunity the CSA listed the following key results expected:
- Advancements of science and technology through space research and development;
- Increase Canadian participation in missions relevant to the priorities of the CSA, but in which the CSA is not currently directly involved;
- Enable research relevant to CSA priorities through Canadian researchers that have secured agreements external to the CSA necessary for the proposed work;
- Increased use of data acquired and/or processed with CSA support;
- Increased number of scientists with PhDs in Canada who also have experience in space mission science operations activities and data analysis.
